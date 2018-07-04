Body found in Susquehanna River Wednesday night ID’d as missing boater, police say
LOWER WINDSOR TWP., York County — UPDATE: The body recovered Wednesday night about a quarter-mile away from Long Level Marina in Wrightsville has been identified as 34-year-old Jose Perez-Bugue, of Lancaster City, according to Manor Township Police.
Police were called to the Long Level Boat Access area around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a body that was found.
Perez-Bugue went missing Tuesday just before 8 p.m. He attempted to reach toward the dock when he slipped and fell into the river, police say. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of his fall.
An autopsy is pending through the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Previously: Officials confirm to FOX43 that a body has been found in the Susquehanna River.
The news was first reported by LancasterOnline.
The body was discovered about a quarter-mile away from Long Level Marina, which is where a man went missing Tuesday after he slipped between the boat and dock, falling into the water.
Co-workers were on the boat with that man but were unable to reach him. He was not wearing a life jacket.
The coroner has been called but at this point, authorities cannot confirm that it is the missing individual.
Rescue crews, along with Pennsylvania State Police, searched a 7-mile stretch from the marina to the Safe Harbor Dam earlier Wednesday.
Editor’s note: Officials reported on Tuesday and Wednesday that the missing boater was 35 years old. Following identification, it’s noted that the man is 34 years old.