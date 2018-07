× Crews on scene of house fire in Dillsburg, York County

WARRINGTON TWP., York County — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in York County, dispatch says.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 300 block of Mt. Zion Road in Dillsburg, dispatch adds.

The call went out at 7:19 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.