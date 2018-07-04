Dwight Howard agrees to deal with Washington Wizards

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 10: Dwight Howard #12 of the Charlotte Hornets is seen during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Wizards have plugged a large hole in their lineup with a rather large man.
The team has agreed to a one-year deal with C Dwight Howard.
Howard, 32, will be on his fourth team in four years, and looks to improve on the production of former Wizards’ C Marcin Gortat, who was traded last week.
Howard is a much more mobile and athletic center, which should pair well with Wizards’ star G John Wall.
Last season, Howard again averaged a double-double, pouring in 16.6 points per game while gathering up 12.5 rebounds per game.
He will look to form a big three of sorts in Washington with Wall and G Bradley Beal.