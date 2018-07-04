× Dwight Howard agrees to deal with Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have plugged a large hole in their lineup with a rather large man.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with C Dwight Howard.

Howard, 32, will be on his fourth team in four years, and looks to improve on the production of former Wizards’ C Marcin Gortat, who was traded last week.

Howard is a much more mobile and athletic center, which should pair well with Wizards’ star G John Wall.

Last season, Howard again averaged a double-double, pouring in 16.6 points per game while gathering up 12.5 rebounds per game.

He will look to form a big three of sorts in Washington with Wall and G Bradley Beal.