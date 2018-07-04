Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hershey, Pa--- Always great entertainment at Hersheypark. This year Hersheypark has a new country show, a new show at the music box theatre, these characters to take pictures with and much more.

Plus this morning Hersheypark will have opening ceremonies today at 9:50 AM featuring the Hersheypaark Band and a color guard at the main gates for the 4th of July.

And don't miss the new seal pup, Cocoa, at the Aquatheatre which is such a great show for families!

For more information about Hersheypark, checkout the website at: http://www.hersheypark.com