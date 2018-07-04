FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Aggravated Assault by firearm

Date: 5/18/19

Time : 9:43 p.m.

Location: 100 block of N. Penn St.

A male was shot wile returning home with his family from a night out.

The man parked his car and his 5-year-old child ran unto the street, prompting the man to chase him.

It was at that time that the man was shot as two parties were shooting at each other.

Video surveillance from the shooting shows a black man, identified as Lewis Dwayne Wright, 42, retrieving suspect evidence from an unknown white mna.

Wright is currently wanted on outstanding warrants and wanted for questioning related to the shooting.

Surveillance images of one of the shooters depicts him to be a white male.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

2. Homicide Investigation

Date: 5/21/18

Location: 1st block of N. Franklin St.

Philip Banks, 20, was shot and killed and two suspects were seen entering the area on foot and running from the scene immediately after the gunshots were fired.

The suspects ran to a gold Buick, and both the men and vehicle's owner need to be identified.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.