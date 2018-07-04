July’s Hershey Happenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa---July is full of sweet things in Hershey, PA! In ZooAmerica you can check their educational juggling show, The Ed-ZOO-cation Team, six days per week. This vibrant show brings comedy, juggling and an eco-friendly lesson all to one stage.

Melt into relaxation at meltspa by Hershey! Refresh and moisturize with the seasonal Coconut Lime Collection at MeltSpa by Hershey. Available now through August 31, enjoy manicures, pedicures, immersions, body scrubs, body wraps or a package from this fresh collection.

Plus, some great shows are coming to Hershey: