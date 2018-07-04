Man shot in York Wednesday night has died, police issue warrant for suspect

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (July 5, 9:55 a.m.): The York County Coroner has identified the victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting.

Elijah Shuller, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are still searching for Timothy Pough after issuing a warrant for his arrest.

UPDATE (July 5, 4:20 a.m.): An arrest warrant has been issued in connection to Wednesday night’s fatal shooting.

York City Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Pough, 20, for criminal homicide.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

PREVIOUSLY: The man who was shot in York City Wednesday night has died, according to York City Police.

According to the criminal complaint, Shuler parked his sister’s vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, to the rear of a residence in the 900 block of W. Locust St.

He allegedly called to his girlfriend, who was inside the residence, to say that he was home.

Shuler’s girlfriend went to the second floor’s rear window and saw a white Ford Escape with a white female driver travel west on Heiges St. before stopping.

At that point, Pough allegedly fired a gun out of the open rear passenger window in the direction of the Elantra.

The Escape was last seen traveling west from the scene.

When Shuler’s girlfriend ran to the rear door of the residence, Shuler allegedly collapsed in her arms and said the name “Reeko”, which is reportedly a nickname that Pough goes by.

Pough is also reportedly the ex-boyfriend of Shuler’s sister and multiple witnesses advised they saw Pough fire the shots.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using the text tip line:

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message

This story has been updated from its previous version.