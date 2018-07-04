× Meryl Streep joins cast of ‘Little Women’

Meryl Streep is about to take on one of America’s most iconic stories — “Little Women.”

The Oscar winner has been cast as Aunt March in the screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel “Little Women,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The story follows the lives of the four March sisters who are living in Massachusetts during the Civil War. Streep is in good company, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet are all reportedly set to star in the film.

Greta Gerwig, who made her much acclaimed directorial debut with “Lady Bird,” has signed on to direct.

There have been numerous film and television adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s classic over the years. Most recently, a joint BBC and “Masterpiece Theater” production of “Little Women” debuted on PBS in May.

CNN has reached out to Streep for comment.