New Holland man arrested after challenging ex-boss to fight

EARL TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — A man who was fired from his job is now facing charges after police say he returned to challenge his former supervisor to a fight. Patrick Rosales, 37, of New Holland, was terminated from his job in May, and ordered not to return to the property, by the employer and police. On June 20, around 8:30 a.m., Rosales allegedly showed up at the business, located in the 800 block of East Earl Rd, and challenged a supervisor to a fight.

Rosales now faces a charge defiant trespass charge.