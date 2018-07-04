Not as hot for the Fourth of July, but some afternoon thunderstorms are possible

4TH OF JULY FORECAST: The chance for showers and thunderstorms are up a bit more for the 4th, but there will still be plenty of dry time for any celebrations. The day starts warm and stuffy under partly sunny skies. There’s some haze and fog that thins out after sunrise. There could also be a stray shower, but most are dry. Expect some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, so be ready to move inside if you hear thunder or see lightning. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, so some spots will break the streak of 90s. Other, not so much! Either way, it’s hot and humid, with heat indices in the 90s. Any showers or storms should fade before sunset, so most firework shows should be okay. The rest of the night is warm and stuffy. Expect lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some haze and fog are possible once again. Thursday is more of the same. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and there’s a chance for a few thunderstorms. Heat indices are in the middle to upper 90s.

HEAT & HUMIDITY BREAKS FOR THE WEEKEND: The next system finally arrives Friday, and it breaks the heat and the humidity into the weekend. It’s brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, and we’ll have to monitor the severe weather potential depending on the timing of the system. The system crosses through and is out of here by Friday night. Humidity levels plummet through the night, and there’s plenty of sunshine in time for Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Comfortable humidity levels remain in place for Sunday. There’s plenty of sunshine again too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The abundant sunshine continues for Monday, but temperatures start to warm a bit. Expect readings in the middle 80s. The humidity starts to creep up a touch too. Tuesday brings the small chance for a late day thunderstorm, but currently most of the day looks dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s, with higher humidity levels too. Skies are partly cloudy too.

Have a great Independence Day!