Pair high on bath salts shoot at fireflies they mistook for ‘alien lasers’: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman believed to be high on bath salts started firing bullets into the sky to chase away “alien lasers,” which were actually fireflies, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers say just after midnight on Saturday, Jesse Shields fired a .357 Magnum handgun at the “lasers,” according to the Centre Daily Ties.

Shields and Katherine McCloskey, fearing they were being chased, ran to a nearby home, according to WNEP. Someone inside the Clinton County house called 911.

The duo then ran to a neighboring home where the homeowner took away their gun, police said. Shields allegedly asked that homeowner if he could take a shower to “get the goo off him that was burning his skin.”

Troopers showed up and arrested Shields and McCloskey, both of Mill Hall. They each face charges of felony burglary, a felony criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to the Centre Daily Times. McCloskey also faces a count of misdemeanor DUI.

Shields faces additional felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person. He also faces several other misdemeanor charges – unlawful possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two added summary charges.

Both are now being held at Clinton County Correctional Facility ahead of their July 10 preliminary hearing.