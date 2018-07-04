× PennDOT to replace pipe on Fishburn Road near Hockersville

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Thursday night, July 12, a Dauphin County maintenance crew will close a section of Fishburn Road between U.S. 322 and Route 743 near the Village of Hockersville in Derry Township to replace a failing metal drainage cross pipe. This portion of Fishburn Road, officially designated as State Route 2011, averages 11,300 vehicles traveled daily.

PennDOT advises motorists that Fishburn Road will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 322 and Route 743 from Thursday, July 12, at 10:00 PM until Friday, July 13, at 8:00 AM as crews excavate the roadway, remove the rusted out 12-inch corrugated metal pipe, clean silt and debris from the junction box, install an 18-inch plastic pipe, and reestablish the roadway. Until then, a detour which follows U.S. 322, West Governor Road, and Route 743, Cocoa Avenue, is available for motorists. Large trucks should use Homestead Road to access Route 743.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 99 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT