Conservation notice lifted for Pennsylvania American Water’s West Shore customers

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– UPDATE (July 5, 9:20 a.m.): Pennyslvania American Water has lifted its water conservation notice for its West Shore customers.

The group shared this message with FOX43:

We thank customers for their patience and cooperation during this situation.

This notice applies only to Pennsylvania American Water customers in the following areas: Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Fairview, Hampden, Lemoyne, Lower Allen, Newberry, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, Silver Spring, Upper Allen, West Fairview and Wormleysburg. Pennsylvania American Water is alerting customers via its automated emergency notification system.

Pennsylvania American Water today lifted the voluntary water conservation notice for its approximately 39,000 West Shore water system customers in Cumberland and York counties. On July 3, the company asked customers to voluntarily reduce water usage due to the extended period of hot weather that had spiked water demand. The system has stabilized and it is no longer necessary to restrict non-essential water use.

PREVIOUSLY: Pennsylvania American Water is asking some customers in York and Cumberland Counties to voluntarily conserve their water usage.

Pennsylvania American Water posted this message on their website:

Due to the extended period of excessive heat, Pennsylvania American Water is asking its approximately 39,000 West Shore water system customers in Cumberland and York counties to voluntarily reduce water usage.

The extended period of hot weather has spiked water demand, and to avoid a serious water situation, the company is requesting that West Shore customers voluntarily reduce non-essential use of water.

This notice applies only to Pennsylvania American Water customers in the following areas: Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Fairview, Hampden, Lemoyne, Lower Allen, Newberry, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, Silver Spring, Upper Allen, West Fairview and Wormleysburg. Pennsylvania American Water is alerting customers via its automated emergency notification system.

The following non-essential uses should be eliminated:

· Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, or any other type of plants except by hand-held hose or container

· Water use for the purpose of washing any paved surface area, including washing streets, garages, sidewalks, driveways, etc.

· Watering any portion of golf courses, other than tees and greens

· Water use for ornamental purposes, such as fountains, waterfall, etc.

· Water use for cleaning of any type of motor vehicle

· Serving of water in clubs or restaurants or any other public eating places, unless requested by customer

· Water use for flushing of sewers, except as deemed necessary in the interest of public health and safety

· Use of fire hydrants for any purpose other than fighting fires. This includes fire practice drills by all fire departments

Pennsylvania American Water also offered these simple tips to use water wisely:

· Install water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators in your sinks

· Shorten showers to 7-10 minutes

· Temperature settings of hot water for showers should be set down at least 10 degrees to discourage lengthy shower taking

· Turn off the water while soaping, brushing teeth, etc.

· Run only full loads in your dishwasher, or wash dishes by hand

· Rinse produce in a basin rather than under running water

· Adjust the water level on your washing machine to match the size of your load

· Locate and repair all leaks in faucets, toilets, and water-using appliances

· Reduce the number of toilet flushes per day. Each flush uses about 5 gallons.

· Keep bottle of chilled drinking water in refrigerator

The voluntary water conservation request will remain in effect until further notice. Pennsylvania American Water will provide updates as necessary.