Police attempting to identify man accused of using stolen credit card in York, Hanover
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a large amount of power tool purchases at Home Depot stores.
The suspect allegedly made the purchases at Home Depot stores in York and Hanover with a card that was stolen from a resident of Conewago Township.
If you can identify the above pictured man, you’re asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355.
39.951250 -76.733652