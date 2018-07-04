× Police attempting to identify man accused of using stolen credit card in York, Hanover

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a large amount of power tool purchases at Home Depot stores.

The suspect allegedly made the purchases at Home Depot stores in York and Hanover with a card that was stolen from a resident of Conewago Township.

If you can identify the above pictured man, you’re asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355.