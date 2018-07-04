× Police investigating theft of baby formula from Target in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft of baby formula from a Target.

On July 1 around 12:50 p.m., a light-skinned male with dark hair and multiple tattoos on his arms and the back of his neck entered the Target store in Warwick Township.

The suspect entered the isle where the baby formula is located, and removed and concealed the stolen formula.

That man made it away with a total of 16 items of formula, valued at $483.84.