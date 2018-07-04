× Police searching for man who fled police during attempted arrest in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who was able to flee police during an attempted arrest in Carlisle.

Justin Moore, 22, of Carlisle, is wanted on possession of intent to deliver a controlled substance and escape charges.

On July 3 around 11:00 a.m., police made contact with Moore in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 600 block of W. Louther St. in Carlisle.

Police conducted an investigation, and found various controlled substances, a scale, and a large amount of cash on Moore and in the vehicle he was driving.

Moore was placed into custody and handcuffed.

However, when an officer opened the door of a police car to transport Moore, he fled on foot.

Police were unable to locate Moore, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone found to be harboring Moore will be subject to arrest.