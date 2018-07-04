× Police searching for man who stole cart full of meat from Dauphin County store

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a man they believe stole a grocery cart full of meat from a store.

On June 29 around 2:45 p.m., the pictured man entered the Price Rite on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, and filled a grocery cart full of meat.

That man proceeded to exit the store without paying for the meat.

He loaded the meat into a four-door vehicle before driving off.

If anyone can identify that man, contact Detective Tarasi at 717-909-9259.