Sixers acquire F Wilson Chandler from Denver Nuggets

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 26: Denver Nuggets Forward Wilson Chandler (21) drives past Philadelphia 76ers Guard Ben Simmons (25) in the second half during the game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers on March 26, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The 76ers have brought in a veteran wing player.

The team struck a deal with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday to acquire F Wilson Chandler for cash considerations.

Chandler, 31, has played the last seven seasons in Denver, and provided solid three point shooting (34.1%) and scoring (13.1 points per game) over his tenure there.

However, Chandler regressed last season, averaging only 10 points per game in 72 contests.

The Nuggets did have a deep roster last season, which may have contributed to Chandler getting less touches, but he played more minutes than the previous season in which he averaged over 15 points per game.

The Sixers hope that Chandler fills a need for a three point shooter and wing defender, and can provide a veteran presence in the locker room.

