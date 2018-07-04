Very warm and sticky Thursday, with stray showers and thunderstorms late in the day

CLOSE CALL FOR FIREWORKS!

A line of slow moving thunderstorms is possible this afternoon and early evening. Be prepared to head indoors if storms approach. The potential for very heavy rain is high with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. It is feeling quite sticky as humidity levels remain very high. Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Mifflin County. An inch of rain or more could fall in less than an hour causing concern for smaller creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. Most of the storm activity should diminish in time for fireworks, however, there could still be isolated acitivity in th area. Temperatures are warm in the 90s then drop into the 80s. Heat index reaches well over 100 degrees too. With heat index values close to 104 possible, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 10PM.

UNSETTLED COUPLE OF DAYS

It is mainly dry Thursday under partly sunny skies. Again, with the heat and humidity, stray thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Highs are near 90 degrees. Our best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms is overnight into Friday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Storms could be strong. With the higher humidity, heavy rain at times is possible. Gusty strong winds are possible too. High temperatures are, not as hot, in the middle 80s. The heat and humidity finally breaks, as drier, more comfortable air returns for the weekend.

REFRESHING WEEKEND AHEAD

A more refreshing airmass blankets the area both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of blue skies with high pressure in control of the weather both days. Saturday, morning lows are back in the 60s with afternoon readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine is abundant for Sunday too. After another comfortable start in the lower 60s, it’s a tad warmer in the lower 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable too. Monday brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity levels creep up too. We are flirting with 90 degrees heading into Tuesday. A weakening cold front approaching may trigger a late shower or thunderstorm. High pressure returns for midweek bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Readings are in the 80s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist