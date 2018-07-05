GETTYSBURG, Pa--- The 155th Gettysburg Anniversary National Civil War Battle Reenactment kicks-off today at 8:30am with opening ceremonies and the 46th Bass Band. All weekend long you will have a chance to relive history.
Here are some of the events for today:
|8:30 a.m.
|–
|Gates Open & Your Adventure Begins
|9:00 a.m.
|–
|The 46th PA Brass Band opens up our event and lifts up your heart. (Tent 1)
|9:30 a.m.
|–
|An eye opening discussion of “Civil War Medicine.” (Tent 2)
|10:00 a.m.
|–
|Confederate Generals tell about their plan for Gettysburg. (Tent 1)
|10:30 a.m.
|–
|US Generals discuss about the battle to come. (Tent 2)
|11:00 a.m.
|–
|Actor and Historian Patrick Falci talks about the movie “Gettysburg.” (Tent 1)
|12:00 p.m.
|–
|Battle: “North of the Mason Dixon” Buford Probes the Rebel’s position
|1:00 p.m.
|–
|Live Mortar Fire Demonstration
For more information, checkout the website at:https://www.gettysburgreenactment.com
39.830929 -77.231095