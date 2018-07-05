Caught on camera: Car crashes into York County home – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

155th Gettysburg Anniversary National Civil War Battle Reenactment

Posted 8:38 AM, July 5, 2018, by

GETTYSBURG, Pa--- The 155th Gettysburg Anniversary National Civil War Battle Reenactment kicks-off today at 8:30am with opening ceremonies and the 46th Bass Band. All weekend long you will have a chance to relive history.

Here are some of the events for today:

8:30 a.m. Gates Open & Your Adventure Begins
9:00 a.m. The 46th PA Brass Band opens up our event and lifts up your heart. (Tent 1)
9:30 a.m. An eye opening discussion of “Civil War Medicine.” (Tent 2)
10:00 a.m. Confederate Generals tell about their plan for Gettysburg. (Tent 1)
10:30 a.m. US Generals discuss about the battle to come. (Tent 2)
11:00 a.m. Actor and Historian Patrick Falci talks about the movie “Gettysburg.” (Tent 1)
12:00 p.m. Battle: “North of the Mason Dixon” Buford Probes the Rebel’s position
1:00 p.m. Live Mortar Fire Demonstration

For more information, checkout the website at:https://www.gettysburgreenactment.com