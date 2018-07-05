Another hot one, thunderstorms possible this afternoon

LOW SEVERE THREAT: A few showers and storms are possible for the morning commute. As we head into the later portions of the morning, these clear out with partly cloudy skies. Highs make it to the low-90s once again. We have a low threat for severe weather today. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re just at a 1. The main threats if storms develop will be gusty winds and small hail. These will continue off-and-on into Friday.

SHOWERS AND STORMS FRIDAY: We’re cooler Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible off-and-on, especially during the morning hours. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Lebanon, Dauphin, Adams, Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin and Juniata counties until 10AM Friday. Highs only make it to the mid-80s with some breaks of sunshine. We dry out in the afternoon, but with less humidity heading into the weekend.

COOLING DOWN: This will be the weekend to get outdoors. Highs stay in the low-to-mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity levels finally lower as well. Morning lows start near 60 both days and we stay dry. We’ll slowly warm up heading into next week, but staying near 90 by Tuesday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long