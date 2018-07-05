× Carlisle man dies after Sunday afternoon crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash.

Rafael Vazquez, 24, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

On July 1 around 12:30 p.m., Vazquez was driving his 2017 Suzuki GSX-R 750 motorcycle east on Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township.

At one point, Vazquez drifted across the center line of the roadway and struck an oncoming truck.

Vazquez was separated from his motorcycle and landed in the east bound lane of Enola Road.

He was flown to Hershey Medical Center via Lifelion, but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a local hospital by EMS with minor injuries suffered.