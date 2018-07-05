DA: Officer justified in December shooting of Dover Township man

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The York County District Attorney says an officer was justified in the use of deadly force in the December shooting of a 21 year-old Dover Township man.

District Attorney Dave Sunday said in a news release on Thursday that the shooting of Isaiah Green was “a lawful use of force” and that the Northern York County Officer is cleared to resume regular duty.

The shooting took place on December 28 around 1:45 a.m. in the garage of a residence in the 3800 block of Kings Lane in Dover Township.

When the officer arrived and approached the residence, he heard people yelling in the garage. The officer noted that a man, later identified as Green, had his head inside the passenger window of a vehicle parked in the garage with its brake lights on, the release states.

When Green stood up, the officer observed him holding an “AR type rifle.” The release says the officer ordered Green to drop the gun. He then fired three shots from his pistol when Green raised his rifle and “pointed it directly at the officer,” the release adds.

Green was shot in the chest and shoulder, while a third shot struck the garage wall.

Additional officers administered medical attention to Green, but EMS declared him dead at the scene.