Early showers and thunderstorms leads to a brighter, more comfortable afternoon and evening Friday

FRIDAY NOT A COMPLETE WASHOUT

Expect showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. There is a MARGINAL Risk or a low risk for severe weather. This means some storms could contain damaging winds and torrential downpours. With the higher humidity, there is the potential for hearty rain. The ground is saturated with recent wet weather so a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 AM Friday. Skies slowly brighten Friday by afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the middle 80s. A pleasant breeze picks up, bringing in drier air, dropping the humidity by evening.

FABULOUS WEEKEND

A more refreshing airmass blankets the area both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of blue skies with high pressure in control of the weather both days. Saturday, morning lows are back in the 60s with afternoon readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine is abundant for Sunday too. After a cooler morning in the 50s, afternoon temperatures warm to the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Bright blue skies continue Monday. It is warmer in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up too. Temperatures are back up to near 90 degrees. In fact, Tuesday, readings cloud top out in the lower 90s. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It’s another warm and sticky day Wednesday with highs again near 90 degrees. Thursday continues hot, humid and dry.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist