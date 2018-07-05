× East Petersburg woman wanted on charges of burglary, forgery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Petersburg woman is wanted and facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing checks and cash.

Madeline Shertzer, 23, is facing burglary, forgery and theft by unlawful taking charges for her role in the incident.

On Friday, June 22 between 6-8:00 p.m., Shertzer allegedly broke into a home in the 1900 block of Edgemont Drive in East Petersburg and stole personal checks and $200 in cash.

She remains a wanted person and anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shertzer is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.