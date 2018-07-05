Family First with FOX43: Which “apps” are the most educational?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the past few years, smart phone and tablet use for children under 8-years-old has skyrocketed. Digital stores are filled with apps claiming to be educational, but how many are actually good for your kids?

In this week's Family First with FOX43, FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel introduces you to a new research study which helps parents sort through the clutter; which apps are truly educational and which ones are more digital candy?

For more on which apps provide the best educational experience for children, visit commonsensemedia.org.