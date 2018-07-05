× Forward Riley Barber to return to Bears, signs two-way contract with Capitals

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One of the Hershey Bears’ top players will return next season.

F Riley Barber has signed a two-way deal with the Washington Capitals’ organization, making himself an option as a depth piece at the NHL level.

However, it is expected that Barber, 24, spends most of the upcoming season in Hershey.

Last year, Barber spent the entire season in Hershey, leading the team with 20 goals and adding 38 assists as well.