FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Bryan Cutler

State House Majority Whip, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), was a guest on Thursday's FOX43 Capitol Beat.

For the first time under the Wolf Administration, a state budget was signed before the July 1 start to the fiscal year. Cutler, as whip, was in charge of organizing votes from the State House's Republican caucus. The budget bill passed the House by a 188-10 vote.

Governor Wolf called it a "bipartisan budget," with his team securing $200 million additional money for Pennsylvania's K-12 education funding, while Republicans held the line on severance taxes against the state's Marcellus Shale industry.

However, some items were not addressed before the House -- and Senate -- recessed for the summer, including reaching a conclusion on the state's redistricting drama, after the Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill which would reform the way Pennsylvania's Congressional maps are drawn.