History comes to life 155 years after Battle of Gettysburg

The year is 1863.

The South making it as far north as Gettysburg to try to finish off what is now known as the Civil War.

“Americans don’t tend to like last stands and fight to the death and stuff like that, but these guys did that,” said John Moreno, a war re-enactor.

The Battle of Gettysburg spanning over three days, and the North was struggling to stay afloat.

“This is hallowed ground. There were 51,000 dead, wounded, or missing over the course of the three day battle. 163,000 troops were here. There’s a lot that remains,” said Andrea DiMartino with the Gettysburg Anniversary Committee.

Now 155 years later, we remember what took place on these exact grounds, and see it play out in real time.

More real than you might think…

"We know on the first day of the battle, it was overcast and high 70s. But they didn't account for humidity, and they were in their wool coats. So it probably felt a lot more like today," said the battle announcer.

“Once the battle starts and you’re shooting away, you don’t worry about the heat. You worry about the five guys shooting at you,” said Moreno.

The events that transpired here in 1863 were not only a turning point for the North, but also a turning point for the future of our country.

“The Civil War was really important because it proved that democracy can take a minority that objects and keep the country together,” said Moreno.

And historians say it’s important to see it, learn it, and remember it.

“Anything that can bring history alive is a nice thing,” said Moreno.

6,000 reenactors, 75 cannons, and 200 mounted calvary are all adding to the excitement.

Svents and battles will happen until Sunday.

Visit https://www.gettysburgreenactment.com/ for more information and a schedule of events.