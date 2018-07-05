Lebanon family says city pool codes are discriminatory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa. - Some people in Lebanon say the city's codes are discriminatory. This comes after people received letters to take down their pools or face fines. Some people living in the city say the Coleman Pool being closed this summer is part of the problem. Other pools are hard for them to get to so they turn to putting pools in their backyards. However, they say the way codes are written makes it difficult to own a pool.

The Boltz family lives in Lebanon. In their backyard sits their 30-inch tall pool, as it has for four years. It wasn't until a few days ago, they received a letter from the Lebanon Department of Public Safety telling them to take down the pool by July 9th or face a $200 fine. They say they know of several people who received the same letter.

“They said somebody called about your pool," said Michael Boltz. "Everybody’s been living here since longer than me and I’ve had a pool for four years and nobody’s ever called before and now all of a sudden.. I’m not buying that.”

Boltz didn't realize his tiny pool needed a permit, as it's not a permanent structure. He says, the city codes are discriminatory to people living in city limits, most of whom have 20-foot-wide yards. The Department of Public Safety declined to comment on camera but says the codes require any pool taller than 18-inches be 15-feet from property lines.

“Everybody’s house in this city can’t have pools because who has a 45-foot backyard," asked Boltz. "You know I can’t afford to have a big backyard or I’d be allowed to have my little swimming pool for my grandchildren.”

On top of not being allowed to have a pool, the city pool is closed this summer. Boltz and his wife don't drive, so getting to another nearby pool is almost impossible.

“No bus takes me there so what am I supposed to do? Hitchhike with my grandkids," asked Boltz. "I believe that’s against the law too. I mean which laws do you want me to break?”

There have been talks about forming a petition to ask the city to allow people to keep their pools, or urge them to update their pool codes. As of now, nothing has been decided.