Orioles' OF Colby Rasmus placed on restricted list, reportedly set to retire

BALTIMORE– An Orioles’ outfielder is reportedly set to walk away from the game.

The team placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list after he told the team that he did not intend to keep playing, according to the Baltimore Sun.

This marks the second straight season that Rasmus, 31, has walked away from his team mid season saying that he would retire.

Last year, Rasmus left the Tampa Bay Rays after 37 games with the team.

In 2018, Rasmus has only appeared in 18 contests with the Orioles after struggling with injuries.

In those games, he’s hit a lowly .133 with 1 HR and 1 RBI.

If this is truly it for Rasmus, he will retire with a career .241 average with 166 HR’s and 491 RBI’s over parts of 10 Major League seasons.