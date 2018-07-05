× Police investigating Lancaster County shooting that left two people hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital.

On July 4 at approximately 8:35 p.m., police were dispatched to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for a report of two patients who presented non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, arrived at the hospital by private transportation.

They initially told police that they were shot near a basketball court along Major Dick Winter’s Memorial Trail, near where it intersects with East Queen Street in Ephrata.

As officers began investigating, they interviewed the victims separately and found that a family member had picked the two up in the 800 block of E. Main Street, where the victims said they had walked after being shot.

The victims told police that they got into an altercation with two men that ended in a single gunshot, which injured the man’s hand and the woman’s shoulder.

However, the statements that the victims provided to police had significant factual differences, including the timeline and location of occurrence.

Police say that they have been less than fully cooperative and forthcoming about the details of the incident, creating a lack of accurate criminal evidence in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist in finding the truth is encouraged to contact the Ephrata Police via phone at 717-733-8611 or by email at tips.ephratapd@gmail.com. Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.