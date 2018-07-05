Possible Tuberculosis exposure causes Hazmat situation at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire has secured Johns Hopkins Hospital after people in one building may have been exposed to tuberculosis during the transfer of a frozen vial between buildings.

Fire officials confirmed the hazmat situation began around 12:22 p.m. People were evacuated from both cancer research buildings as a precaution, while hazmat crews suited up to go inside and contain the contamination. From Chopper 13, a large group of people were seen being escorted out of the building.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins Medicine released the following statement:

“The Baltimore City Fire Department is actively investigating the possible release of a small amount of tuberculosis during transportation in an internal bridge between Cancer Research Building 1 and Cancer Research Building 2. Employees were in the area when the incident occurred, and these employees have been isolated and are expected to be evaluated by the fire department. As a cautionary measure, both Cancer Research Buildings have been evacuated. So far, all indications are that no other individuals have been exposed, however the buildings will remain evacuated until cleared by public safety officials.”

“Tuberculosis (TB) is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

The TB sample was being used for research.

Caroline Street is closed at Jefferson Street during the incident.