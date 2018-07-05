Sixers sign Nemanja Bjelica to one-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 23: Nemanja Bjelica #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against Ryan Anderson #33 of the Houston Rockets in Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 119-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have added a veteran big man to their front court.
The team has agreed to a one-year deal with F Nemanja Bjelica.
Bjelica, 30, was a key bench contributor for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, averaging 6.8 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.
He will provide the Sixers with a stretch-four option, as Bjelica shot 41.5% from three-point range last season.