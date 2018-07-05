× Sixers sign Nemanja Bjelica to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have added a veteran big man to their front court.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with F Nemanja Bjelica.

Bjelica, 30, was a key bench contributor for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, averaging 6.8 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He will provide the Sixers with a stretch-four option, as Bjelica shot 41.5% from three-point range last season.