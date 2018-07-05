× Sixers to re-sign F Amir Johnson

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have agreed to terms with veteran F Amir Johnson on a new deal.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team and Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Johnson, 31, is expected to receive the veteran’s minimum.

In a limited role during 74 games last season, Johnson averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

He will provide the team with a veteran presence and backup big man off the bench during the coming season.