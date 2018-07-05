Sixers to re-sign F Amir Johnson

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Former Celtics center Amir Johnson, now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles as he chats with a Celtics employee before the game. The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game One of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden in Boston on April 30, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers have agreed to terms with veteran F Amir Johnson on a new deal.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team and Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
Johnson, 31, is expected to receive the veteran’s minimum.
In a limited role during 74 games last season, Johnson averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
He will provide the team with a veteran presence and backup big man off the bench during the coming season.