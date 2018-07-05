× Thai soccer team rescue: Former Navy diver dies while exiting flooded caves

A former Thai Navy diver who joined the operation to rescue 12 boys and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand has died, according to a Thai Navy source.

The former SEAL died at 2:00 a.m. Friday due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center, located two kilometers (1.2 miles) inside the cave, where the young soccer and team and their coach have been trapped for almost two weeks.

A huge operation is underway at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, where dozens of Thai Navy SEALs and international experts are attempting to find a way to get the boys out.

The members of the Wild Boar soccer team were reported missing on June 23 when they didn’t return from an outing after soccer practice.