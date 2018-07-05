× West Manheim Township Police Department appoints new chief

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The West Manheim Township Police Department has a new chief.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Edwin “Jeff” Schneider has been appointed as the new chief of police:

According to the post, Schneider has been part of the police force for 32 years and succeeded to the duties of chief on July 1.

Over his service, Schneider has won a number of awards, including being named Officer of the Year in 2003 by the York County Police Heritage Museum.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated that the police department is in Lancaster County. That’s incorrect and has been changed.