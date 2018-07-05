× Wizards sign former Georgetown standout to one-year deal

WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards have brought a former Georgetown University standout into the fold.

The team has agreed on a one-year deal with veteran F Jeff Green, who is Prince George’s County native and former Georgetown University basketball star.

Green, 31, was drafted in the first round by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, and has bounced around the league for several years.

Now, he’s reached a deal to return to the Washington area.

Last season, Green was a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rotation, averaging 10.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, and 1.3 points per game.

He will provide a veteran wing player for Washington, as well as a mentor for younger players.