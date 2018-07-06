× Reading man to serve up to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of two girls in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading man will serve up to 20 years in prison for the sexual abuse of two girls that occurred 10 years ago in Lancaster.

Juan Silva, 46, was convicted at trial in January of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors regarding the 2008 abuse.

At a recent hearing, Silva was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller told the judge that Silva has taken no responsibility and shown no remorse for the crimes.