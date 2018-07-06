× Ariana Grande didn’t find Pete Davidson’s Manchester joke funny

Ariana Grande says she doesn’t like something her fiancé did, but she still supports him.

Before Pete Davidson and Grande became a couple, the comic and “Saturday Night Live” star reportedly made a joke about the bombing at Grande’s Manchester, United Kingdom concert.

People reported that Davidson last fall said, “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.” It was during a stand-up performance at a benefit to support Puerto Rico.

Hundreds were injured and 22 people were killed in May 2017 after a suicide bombing at Grande’s concert.

A little over a year later, Grande told British Vogue she was still suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome because of the tragedy.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande said.

Last month the singer and Davidson made headlines after he confirmed they had gotten engaged after weeks of dating.

But some fans have been questioning why Grande has continued the relationship, given Davidson’s past joke.

One fan tweeted, “I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete, like yeah he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. This is my opinion.”

Grande responded to that tweet on Thursday.

“This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart,” she tweeted. “[Davidson] uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. We all deal w trauma differently.”

“I of course didn’t find it funny,” Grande added. “It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”