York Township woman killed in Dallastown crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York Township woman has died following a car accident on the 500 block of East Main Street in Dallastown Friday morning.

Crews responded to the 500 block of E. Main St. near S. Duke Street and S. High St. for a 2-vehicle accident around 10:00 a.m Friday morning. According to the coroner’s report, Kathleen Ciccone, 71, of York Township, was driving a car and pulled out in front of an SUV. The SUV hit the drivers side of Ciccone’s vehicle, trapping her in the car. Though Ciccone was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, she died at the scene.

All occupants of the SUV were able to get out of the vehicle, but their conditions are not known at this time.

York Area Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.