Dead man found in Harrisburg on Friday, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A dead man was found in Harrisburg Friday morning.

On July 6 around 6:10 a.m., police responded to a call regarding the body of a deceased man found in the 200 block of S. 14th Street.

Police are currently investigating the situation.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, you’re asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.