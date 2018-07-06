Finally, a welcome break from the heat and humidity in time for the weekend!

FABULOUS WEEKEND

Skies slowly brighten by afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the middle 80s. A pleasant breeze picks up, bringing in drier air, dropping the humidity by evening. Mostly clear conditions expected overnight. Lows are much cooler near 60 degrees. A few areas see numbers in the 50s. A more refreshing airmass blankets the area both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of blue skies with high pressure in control of the weather both days. Saturday, morning lows are back in the 60s with afternoon readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine is abundant for Sunday too. After a cooler morning in the 50s, afternoon temperatures warm to the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Bright blue skies continue Monday. It is warmer in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels creep up too. Temperatures are back up to near 90 degrees. In fact, Tuesday, readings top out in the lower 90s. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It’s another warm and sticky day Wednesday with highs again near 90 degrees, again, a stray thunderstorm possible. Thursday continues hot, humid with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Clouds and storm threat keeps temperatures in the upper 80s. Friday is warmer with readings around 90 degrees. The summer humidity increases, which may spark a stray thunderstorm.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist