Get out and do that yard work! Beautiful weekend ahead

CLEARING OUT: A few storms clear out through the morning. Temperatures are near 80 all morning long, but cloud cover will be slow to clear till the mid-afternoon. Highs only reach the mid-80s for most locations with westerly winds at 10-15MPH.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Get out and do the yard work that you didn’t do last weekend! Temperatures make it only to the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Abundant sunshine, less humidity and dry conditions make a perfect July weekend to be out and about across the area.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: The humidity does crank up a bit early next week. Highs make it back near 90 by Monday and Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms next Tuesday. We’re keeping the temperatures right near 90-degrees for a good part of next week.