Hunters weigh in on new online hunting map

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has unveiled a tool that might help hunters this season.

The new online hunting map offers all different kinds of information on state game lands.

Carroll Nagle from White Haven has been hunting for more than 30 years.

He says he uses all different kinds of tools while he’s out in the wild and was pleasantly surprised when he saw a new online hunting map.

“I think it’s great for the starter outers and the people learning,” said Carroll Nagle, White Haven.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as the Game Commission, unveiled this new hunting map that gives all different kinds of information on State Game Lands and Forests.

Eddie Kiser is the archery manager at Dunkelberger’s in Brodheadsville. He thinks a lot of hunters will benefit from this tool.

“A little bit ago, I checked it out. It’s neat. It shows you where all the bear check stations are, there are all kinds of icons you can click on. It shows you the shooting ranges. I didn’t know where all of them were so that is nice to know,” said Kiser.

Some hunters we spoke to think that the new technology might be a good tool for younger hunters or people who are going out for the first time.

“Oh, it’s great. you get more people involved in the sport,” said Nagle.

Donald Burger from Kunkletown says he won’t need the hunting map, but understands why some people might like it.

“For someone who needs it, it will probably help them but for me, I wouldn’t need it. I think it’s kind of a wash,” said Burger.

If you’d like to see the hunting map and learn more about it, click here.