× Kids raise money for Swatara Twp Police K-9 fund

Boys and girls who attended the Patriot Camp in Paxtang Borough last week raised over $1,400 for the Swatara Township Police Department’s K-9 fund! We were told the camp usually runs a penny drive each year and this year our department was selected to be a recipient of the fundraising efforts. At the beginning of camp, the boys and girls got to meet K-9 JT who is handled by Cpl. Timothy Bloss. Included is a picture of JT receiving a gift from the organizers of Patriot Camp. JT loves tennis balls and was very focused when he received his gift! The Swatara Township Police Department would like to say “Thank You” to all of those who attended Patriot Camp and donated to the penny drive to make this fundraiser such a huge success. Our newly formed K-9 Unit relies on community support for the continued operation of the unit and is greatly appreciative for all donations.

Source: Swatara Twp Police Release