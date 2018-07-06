× Lancaster man accused of biting, strangling victim in domestic dispute

Manheim Twp., Lancaster County, PA. — A Lancaster man is arrested after police say he punched, bit and strangled a victim in a car during a domestic dispute. Police say during the altercation, Jaleel Y. Corley, 22, placed his hands on the victim’s throat and squeezed, which impeded their ability to breathe. Corley also threatened the victim by saying he would “kill them” and “get someone to beat them up.” He allegedly punched and bit the victim numerous times.

Police say there was cocaine in plain view inside the vehicle. Corley fled the area prior to police arrival. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Corley was later located and arrested on the warrant. He was taken to Central Arraignment.