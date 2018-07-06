× Lancaster man charged with strangulation following alleged domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic dispute at his home on Thursday.

William Jose Rivera, 21, is charged with 1 count each of Felony Strangulation, Simple Assault, and Unlawful Taking, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. According to police, during an domestic dispute at his home, River allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, restricting their breathing, and slammed the victim into a wall. Following the dispute, Rivera then took a cell phone belonging to the victim, and keys to a vehicle and fled the area, according to a press release from the MTPD.

Officers were able to locate Rivera and return the victim’s property. Rivera was then taken to Central Arraignment and is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison with bail set at $50,000 according to court documents.