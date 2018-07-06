× Lancaster men facing multiple charges after car chase through Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. –A street level drug investigation conducted by officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and Street Operations Group led to multiple charges against two Lancaster men Thursday evening.

According to a press release, on the evening of July 5th while conducting surveillance, officers observed suspected drug activity, involving a subject that was already known to officers and wanted on previous charges for delivery of crack cocaine. This subject was later identified as Jaleel Yaseen Troy Corley, 22, of Lancaster, and was seen as a passenger inside a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, traveling in the 400 bloack of Juniata Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers belived, based on information gathered during the surveillance, that the occupants of the vehicle may have been in possession of a quantity of drugs, so officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle Corley was riding in. According to police, the vehicle did not yield, and fled the scene, driving in a dangerous manner into the Southwest section of Lancaster City.

At the intersection of New Dowart Street and Arch Street, the suspect vehicle turned onto Arch Street, and was hit by the police cruiser. The driver allegedly got out and immediately fled on foot, while officers were able to arrest Corley on the outstanding felony drug charges. Officers were not able to locate the driver, but was also known to officers and was identified as Dondre L. Cameron-Ponzo, 20, also of Lancaster. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained moderate damage, but there were no reported innjuries.

During the pursuit, Lancaster Countywide Communications recieved a call from a citizen who had been walking in the area at the time, and observed the driviner of the Hyundai tossing a handgun out of the window during the pursuit. The citizen waited with the handgun until officers could respond and retrieve it as evidence. The handgun was identified as a black I.O. Inc. Hellcat .380 semi-automatic, and officers learned in their investigation that Cameron-Ponzo cannot legally possess a firearm.

Corley was charged with;

Delivery of Crack Cocaine.

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Corely was arraigned and committed to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Cameron-Ponzo on Friday afternoon.

Cameron-Ponzo is charged with;

Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act – Persons Not To Possess a Firearm.

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License.

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer.

Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana.

Possession of Crack Cocaine.

Reckless Driving.

Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

Carrying a False Identification Card.

Other traffic violations.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Dondre Cameron-Ponzo is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.