× Lawsuit filed over deadly Harrisburg hoverboard fire

HARRISBURG, PA. — A lawsuit has been filed against the importers of the hoverboard that started the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two children in Harrisburg last year. The March 10th fire at 2534 Lexington Street claimed the lives of Ashanti Hughes, 2, and Savannah Dominick, 10. An investigation determined a LayZBoard hoverboard caused the fire by exploding while it was being charged. Several fires across the country were blamed on the hoverboards, including one in Manchester Twp, York County that destroyed a home. In November, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urged consumers to stop using LayZ Board self-balancing scooters (known as hoverboards) immediately.

More than 3,000 LayZ Boards were manufactured in Shenzhen, China, and imported into the U.S.

The suit also names MAR Construction as a defendant. MAR Construction is the owner of the house at 2534 Lexington Street. According to the lawsuit, the building lacked functional smoke detectors, fire extinguishers or a fire escape.

The plaintiffs, seven of them, are seeking $50,000 in damages for each of 14 counts in the lawsuit.